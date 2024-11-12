913 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

