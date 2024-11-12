Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $529.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

