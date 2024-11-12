Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

