Amalgamated Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank's holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $74.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

About Boyd Gaming



Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

