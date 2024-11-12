Amalgamated Bank Has $2.13 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

