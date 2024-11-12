Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

