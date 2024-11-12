American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

