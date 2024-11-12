American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American International Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.