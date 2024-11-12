American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$101,000.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director George Binninger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00.

Shares of LI opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$202.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.30. American Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

