AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 124.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

