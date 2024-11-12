Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group FY2025 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB. UBS Group raised shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.63 billion.

CGI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

