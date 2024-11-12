Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

ARW opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.