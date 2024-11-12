Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

