Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

ASND opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.