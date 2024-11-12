Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.3 %
ASND opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $161.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What are earnings reports?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.