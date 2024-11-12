Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $44,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,352 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BROS opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.04, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

