Assetmark Inc. Acquires 30,339 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 182,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $14,074,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $157.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

