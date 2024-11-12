Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,824 shares of company stock valued at $90,112,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $239.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

