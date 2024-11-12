Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $414.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $416.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

