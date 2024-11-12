Assetmark Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 340,574 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,589,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

