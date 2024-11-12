Assetmark Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

