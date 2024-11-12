Assetmark Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MET opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.