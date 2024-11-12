Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,706.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWN opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

