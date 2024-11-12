Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

