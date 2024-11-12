Assetmark Inc. Sells 104,564 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,564 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

