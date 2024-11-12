Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACB opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.87. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Cannabis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 34,356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.