Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,896 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,242,672 shares of company stock worth $155,170,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APH opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

