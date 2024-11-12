Atria Investments Inc Acquires 30,833 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 201.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

