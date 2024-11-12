Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 580,866 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,259,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 251,495 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $594.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.