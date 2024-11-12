Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.88% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266,898 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 160,898 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 91,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $874.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

