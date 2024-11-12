Atria Investments Inc Has $5.90 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 89.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,431. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

