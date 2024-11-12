Atria Investments Inc Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,610 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,578,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after acquiring an additional 152,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

