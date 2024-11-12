Atria Investments Inc Has $6.99 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $564.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.45 and a 200-day moving average of $447.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.96 and a 12-month high of $569.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.