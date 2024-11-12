Atria Investments Inc Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $132,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 153,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 21.1% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

VOD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

