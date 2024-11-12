Atria Investments Inc Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.18% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

VOX opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $155.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

