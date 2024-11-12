Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,051 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 80,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

