AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Peter Harmer Purchases 4,875 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harmer bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$32.19 ($21.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,926.25 ($103,240.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AUB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

