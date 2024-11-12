Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 739 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 518,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,867,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

