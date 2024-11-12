Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of TDVG opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

