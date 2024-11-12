Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

