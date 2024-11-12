BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. BAB shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,295 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

