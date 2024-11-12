BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $83.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.59. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares valued at $209,866. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BILL by 15.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in BILL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.