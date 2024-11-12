BRF (BRFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
