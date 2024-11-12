Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 884.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 335.4% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 878.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 899.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 865.0% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $835.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

