Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 37.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.