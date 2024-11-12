Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Target Price at $45.14

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNTH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

