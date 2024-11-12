Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

