Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$31.13

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE TPZ opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$28.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

