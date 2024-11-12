Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,844,000 after buying an additional 279,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

