Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of BKE opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $877,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares in the company, valued at $78,187,223.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

