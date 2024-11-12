Canoo (GOEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Canoo has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.29.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

